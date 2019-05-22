‘State BJP reshuffle in the offing’

A “significant” reshuffle is on the cards for the State BJP unit over the coming days, according to party insiders. Sources claimed the exercise was scheduled to begin “almost immediately” after the declaration of the Lok Sabha results for Delhi’s seven seats on Thursday.

While some party sources claimed that this rehaul was in the offing for “quite sometime” and was scheduled “irrespective” of the results of the Lok Sabha poll, others claimed it was the direct consequence of a ground-level assessment exercise overseen by BJP president Amit Shah himself.

Infuse fresh blood

“The terms of many office-bearers occupying various posts across the State leadership of the party are about to end over the coming months. Also, with the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled early next year, the party is viewing this as an opportunity to infuse fresh blood into the ranks of the State unit from the bottom upwards,” said a party source.

The source added that the BJP was also “not averse” to the idea of “changing the face of the Delhi BJP” with a specific focus on the Assembly elections for which “senior, local leaders” such as Union Ministers Vijay Goel and Dr. Harsh Vardhan were “being considered as front runners”.

‘Incognito observers’

According to another party source, the exercise was based on the feedback of “incognito observers” assigned the task of overseeing individual candidates’ campaigning activities and public events at each of the seven parliamentary segments in the Capital which had revealed several “gaps” that needed to be filled.

“Each such report was submitted to the national president for consideration and has been sent back to the State unit with specific instructions on what follow-up action to execute on the basis of feedback generated from the ground,” said the source.

Apart from sending daily reports about the party’s and its candidates’ activities across the Capital in the run-up to polling day, the observers also contributed feedback regarding its media and publicity team to Mr. Shah, party insiders claimed.

“We expect the rehauling to begin from the media and public relations team which, according to the feedback generated regarding its activities, was, to put it mildly, found to be wanting in several respects,” said a party leader.