Start working against deepfakes, Delhi HC tells Centre

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) observed that deepfakes are going to be a serious menace in society and that the Centre should “start working on this”.

“You [Centre] also start thinking about this. It [deepfake] is going to be a serious menace in the society,” said Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela while hearing two petitions against non-regulation on deepfake technology in the country.

Deepfakes photos and videos involve the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to replace the likeness of a person in an existing photo or video with someone else’s likeness. In recent times, deepfake technology has raised concerns as it can be used to create highly realistic fake videos that may be misused, such as spreading misinformation, creating fake news, or generating false narratives.

“You also do some study. It is like what you are seeing and what you are hearing, you can’t believe it. That is something which shocks. What I see through my own eyes and what I have heard through my own ears, I don’t have to trust that, this is very very shocking,” the court said.

One plea has been filed by journalist Rajat Sharma against non-regulation of deepfake technology and has sought directions to block public access to applications and software enabling creation of such content.

The other petition has been filed by Chaitanya Rohilla, a lawyer, against deepfakes and the unregulated use of artificial intelligence.

Additional affidavit

The court granted two weeks’ time to the petitioners to file an additional affidavit containing their suggestions and listed the matter for further hearing on October 24.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, said the authorities recognise that it is a problem which needs to be dealt with.

“We can employ counter AI technology to annul what would otherwise be a very damaging situation. To deal with the issues, four things needed — detection, prevention, grievance support mechanism and raising awareness,” Mr. Sharma said.

To this, the Bench responded that the antidote for AI would be technology only.

