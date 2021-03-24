Delhi

Start-up unveils electric scooter

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 24 March 2021 00:29 IST
Updated: 24 March 2021 00:30 IST

Vehicle falls under exemption category and does not require driving licence or registration

An IIT-Delhi incubated start-up on Tuesday launched an electric scooter called ‘Hope’, which is suited for cost-effective last-mile delivery and personal commute.

The vehicle, developed by Geliose Mobility, has a top speed of 25 km/hr and does not require a driving licence or registration.

The institute said that the vehicle comes with a portable charger and a portable Li-ion battery that can be charged through a normal socket. Customers have two battery capacity options, with a range of 50 and 75 km in ideal conditions. Users will also have the option to switch between pedalling and throttle mode while driving.

