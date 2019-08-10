Start-up develops slip-resistant crutches

An IIT-Delhi-incubated start-up Flexmo on Friday launched slip-resistant crutches that can be used in all types of terrain.

“It is a self-standing axillary crutch that reduces jarring forces while walking and improves the user performance by 10%-20% as compared to traditional crutches as it improves the surface adaptability of traditional crutches,” the developers said.

They added that with these crutches, users are able to walk confidently on wet surfaces, mud, sand, and snow without the fear of slipping and consequently falling and injuring themselves.

The product was developed by IIT-Delhi students Arvind S.A. Adepu Srinivas and Girish Yadav. They were assisted by AIIMS and trials were conducted on over 150 users, the institute said. Apart from persons with disabilities, the product is recommended for patients in rehabilitation post spinal cord injury, fracture and arthroplasty of knee and hips joints.

Mr. Srinivas, co-founder, Flexmo, said, “Nowadays, there is a clear change in the fundamental perspective on an assistive device from survival to thrive mode. The journey of evolution of the devices must enhance the socio-economic status of person in every decade, which we as a team work hard to make it happen.”

