Start talks within two weeks on college attendance norms: Delhi HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to start within two weeks a consultation with stakeholders on the need for mandatory attendance in colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

It also asked the Centre and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to issue a circular to all educational institutions, giving them a final opportunity to constitute grievance redressal committees to address students’ issues in two weeks or face action.

The court was hearing a case initiated by it in connection with the death of Sushant Rohilla, a student of Amity Law School, who died by suicide in August 2016 after allegedly facing harassment from the institute and some faculty members for maintaining low attendance.

It asked the law school if it would make an ex gratia payment to the family of Rohilla. The court said it was not blaming any individual for the incident, but the “shoulder of the institution should be broad enough to take responsibility” for the systemic failure. The counsel for the college asserted there was no fault on the part of its administration as the student had not blamed anyone in the institution in the note he left behind.

The court, however, said an ex gratia payment would “bring a closure” to some of the issues and added that the institution should have announced it immediately after the student’s death.

‘Ready to revisit rules’

The counsel for the Bar Council of India (BCI) said its present rules mandate a minimum of 70% attendance in law colleges but taking note of the pressure on students and concerns of mental health, it was willing to deliberate upon a change in the norm, without compromising academic standards, after placing the matter before the Legal Education Committee.

The lawyer appearing for the National Medical Commission (NMC) said for undergraduate medicine courses, 75% attendance was a requirement and for postgraduate courses, the mandate was 80%.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said the issue of attendance norms required a “large consultation” with all stakeholders, including regulatory bodies like the UGC, NMC, as well as teachers and students.

The matter will be heard next in October.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

