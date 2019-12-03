Start courses to sensitise boys on crimes against women, says CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Assembly House on Monday asked Education Minister Manish Sisodia to look into whether there is a need to sensitise male students on crime against women and also said the government should start courses on the issue.

“I request the Education Minister to look into whether there is need to sensitise, especially boys, in all schools in Delhi and we have to start some courses on this issue [crime against women],” he said.

The Chief Minister said: “Along with the system, the society that we live in needs to change as well. What is happening to our youth? The men should be taught to respect women, they should be made to realise the consequences of such an act,” he added.

The Delhi Assembly also passed a resolution urging the Centre to seriously think about its responsibility of law and order, police in the Capital and ensure preventive and corrective measures to avoid recurrence of crime against women and other heinous crimes.

“The Government of India should immediately fill up all the vacant posts in Delhi Police and strengthen its working so that it can instill confidence in the people of Delhi which is lacking as on date,” the resolution said.

Mr. Kejriwal said: “We appeal to the Home Minister [Amit Shah] with folded hands, we need your cooperation and we need your help. Let’s come together and make Delhi a safer place.”

He said currently, the police do not help complainants. “Today, if a person goes to report a crime, the police do not help either out of their corrupt intentions or out of ignorance,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal also said the judiciary has to fulfill its duties. “Nothing is so complicated that cannot be fixed. Even the judiciary should fulfill its duty of resolving the cases of such heinous crimes as quickly as they can. Judgments on such cases must be passes on a mission mode and the culprits must be convicted within six months of the initiation of the trial,” he added.