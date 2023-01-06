‘Star witness’ planted to save BJP leader: AAP

January 06, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

AAP on Thursday accused the BJP and Delhi Police of “planting a star witness” to shield the accused in the Sultanpuri hit-and-run case.

Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the BJP and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena saying that “facts are being twisted” to “shield its members”.’

Twenty-year-old Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of Sunday after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged under it for 12 km. Five men were arrested. One of the accused, Manoj Mittal, is purportedly a local BJP worker.

AAP said the BJP has been claiming that the victim in the Sultanpuri hit-and-run case was drunk, but her autopsy report did not find any trace of alcohol in her stomach.

Mr. Bharadwaj asked the L-G if the MLC of the woman who claims to be the victim’s friend has been done. He claimed that no action has been taken against police officers who have allegedly committed serious lapses in the case.

“It was only after the incident became a national news that Delhi Police and the L-G started to act like they were working on the case. In the following days, we happened to see the worst side of both Delhi Police and the BJP. They brought out a “star witness” to change the facts of the case and to save the BJP leader who is involved in this terrible murder,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

“The Lieutenant-Governor has no intention of providing security to the daughters of Delhi, how many police stations has he visited in the last eight months?” the AAP leader said.

