Delhi

Standing travel still not allowed, says DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday said that in view of the revised guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), entry to metro stations will continue to be regulated as standing travel is still not permitted.

In its notification, the DDMA said that metro trains can operate at “100% seating capacity”, but specified that standing travel is not permitted. Standing travel comprises around 80% of the total capacity of each coach.

Till now, the metro was operating at 50% capacity and allowed only 25 people per coach, in alternate seats. Under the new rules, around 50 passengers will be able to sit in each coach.

According to sources, an eight-coach metro train can accommodate around 2,400 passengers. With the revised guidelines, an eight-coach train will be able to accommodate 400 passengers seated next to each other.


