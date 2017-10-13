Stand up for human rights, says CJI Dipak Misra

From consumer rights to the Right to Privacy and the rights of the vulnerable sections of society, Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, on Thursday spoke about the importance of people standing up for their rights.

Right to Privacy

Speaking at the 24th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission, Justice Misra said that the ambit of human rights has been expanding, referring to the Supreme Court’s recent decision on the Right to Privacy.

“Everyone in this country is expected to say with sincerity and certainty that ‘I am a human’. Today you have to stand up and say that ‘I am a human and whatever concerns humanity at large is of interest to me’...” he said.