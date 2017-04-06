Stalkers held in separate cases

In two separate incidents reported across the Capital, two men have been arrested for stalking women for a while despite being warned, the police said on Wednesday.

In the first instance, a man was arrested for allegedly stalking a Lady Shri Ram College student for the past two months, the police said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim at Amar Colony police station on January 27, Arjun was stalking her and would pass lewd comments.

He was asked to join the investigation after the case was registered but he went missing, the police said, adding that he joined the investigation on March 28 and was issued a warning.

Passer-by calls police

Despite being warned, he turned up outside her college on Monday. As soon as she exited the college, he tried to drag her away and misbehaved with her.

A passer-by called up the police and he was arrested. He was produced before court and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Second case

In the second incident, a 22-year-old was arrested for allegedly stalking his neighbour in Ashok Vihar.

The police said the accused wanted to befriend the 17-year-old but she spurned his advances. Despite being warned by her family, he started following her again on Wednesday as soon as she stepped out. She raised an alarm. Some passers-by caught and handed him over to police