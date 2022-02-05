Delhi to reopen schools for all classes in staggered manner

NEW DELHI

05 February 2022 01:27 IST

‘Colleges to go offline from February 7’

The Delhi government has decided to reopen schools through hybrid learning in two phases — for Classes IX to XII from February 7 and for nursery to Class VIII from February 14. The schools will gradually transition to a completely offline mode in the coming weeks.

Making the announcement after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority cleared the proposal to open schools on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that prolonged school closures have resulted in significant learning losses among students of all ages and their social and emotional well-being have also suffered.

The government said there will be no restrictions on the number of students allowed to attend school as individual schools will be allowed to decide on the proportion of students attending physical classes based on their infrastructure and the number of students that can safely follow all COVID protocols.

For higher education institutes, Mr. Sisodia said, all classes will be conducted in offline mode from February 7. “Because the positivity rate has dropped significantly and the majority of the population, including children aged 14 to 18, have been vaccinated, we are now in a position to relax COVID restrictions,” he added.

Schools and colleges have been asked to prepare for the return of students and ensure that all the staff on campus is fully vaccinated, especially those dealing with students of nursery to Class VIII.

The government said that parents’ permission will be sought to allow students to attend school. Schools in the Capital were closed on December 28, 2021, due to the third wave of COVID-19 infection.