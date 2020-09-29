Stage set for NSD’s first play since lockdown

NEW DELHI

29 September 2020

COVID test for actors, larger stage, masks for audience among precautionary steps

With a larger-than-usual stage, spaced-out seating for a masked audience and actors armed with negative COVID-19 test results, the National School of Drama is preparing for its first production since the pandemic shut down all public spaces in March.

Three shows of ‘Pehla Satyagrahi’, a play about the life of Mahatma Gandhi written by Ravindra Tripathy, have been planned this week in commemoration of Gandhi’s birth anniversary, NSD director-in-charge and the director of the play, Suresh Sharma, said on Monday. The shows, one each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will be at 6.30 p.m. in an open-air auditorium at the NSD’s Bhagwan Das Road premises.

Only 100 tickets

Mr. Sharma said the shows this week would be the first since March 16. He said all actors were tested for COVID-19 and only those who tested negative were allowed to participate. Following the government’s Unlock 4 guidelines, Mr. Sharma said only 100 tickets would be sold for each show.

“The stage will be sanitised regularly and distance will be maintained. We have increased the size of the stage. The sitting gallery will be made in such a way as to maintain distance between seats,” Mr. Sharma said.

All audience members will have to wear face masks and buy their tickets online, starting Tuesday. He added that if all goes well, the NSD would organise performances every other weekend.

Mr. Sharma said since there has been no performance for over six months, he expects the response to be positive, though people are still cautious about venturing out.

Following orders of the Culture Ministry, classes at NSD were suspended on March 13 and online classes as well as webinars for the general public were organised during the lockdown.