Stage II of resumption of Delhi metro services to kick in today

Ridership recorded on the network was 84,841 till Thursday evening

Ridership on the Delhi metro network was 84,841 till 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, with the first stage of graded resumption of services coming to an end. The second stage of graded resumption will kick in on Friday

Under the last phase of Stage 1 resumption, the Red, Violet and Green Lines became operational.

In the first four hours of operations – between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. – the Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre saw the maximum footfall with a ridership of over 29,656.

It was followed by the Blue Line – running from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali – with a ridership of over 31,234.

The nearly 30-km Green Line, which connects Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Bahadurgarh, saw the least footfall with a ridership of 3,564.

The second stage of graded resumption on Friday will see Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Gardens) and Grey Line (Dwarka to Najafgarh) becoming operational.

Extension of timimgs

Timings will also get extended to 12 hours a day – between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Delhi metro officials said that 26 trains making around 318 trips will be pressed into service on the Magenta Line and 2 trains making 135 trips will be run on the approximately 4-km-long Grey Line on the first day of its resumption.

The resumption of operations on the Magenta Line, which runs till Botanical Gardens, will also facilitate commuters to avail the Noida-Greater Aqua Line after interchanging trains to the Blue Line.

With the Rapid Metro, Gurugram and Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line being operational since Monday, the nearly 400-km-long Delhi metro network will become fully operational from Saturday, with services available throughout the day.