Staffers protest at Hindu Rao

Nurses, paramedical staffers and health employees union of the Hindu Rao Hospital protested against the working conditions and non-payment of salaries on Friday.
The hospital, under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, has been under the lens for non-payment of salaries of staffers. This time, nurses said that they had not been paid for the last two months.
Earlier this month, Hindu Rao was also designated a COVID-19 hospital. Staffers said that apart from payment of salaries, they were also demanding protocols for COVID-19 treatment as laid down by the Union government be followed and that at present, there were deficiencies in terms of donning and doffing station for PPE kits, AC and accommodation.
Spokesperson for the civic body said that a number of measures were being taken to improve infrastructure at the hospital.On the clinical side, the official added, there were adequate healthcare professionals. “Those on duty will be provided accommodations as per norms fixed by GNCTD,” the official said.
