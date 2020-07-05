St. Stephen’s to drop aptitude test; interviews to go online

Admissions to St. Stephen’s college this year will be based on an applicant’s Class 12 board marks and an online interview, according to the college prospectus released on Sunday.

Earlier, admissions would be based on three components, which would also include an aptitude test. Introduced in the academic year 2009-2010, this practice has been dropped on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the college’s admission in-charge Mahesh Gopalan said.

Registrations for admission to the college will begin on July 7 and will go on till July 18. Dates for the release of cut-off lists and interviews will be announced later, the prospectus notes.

The candidates will be judged on three broad criteria, the prospectus states. It include their academic potential and suitability for the chosen subject, their potential to participate in co-curricular activities and their “general awareness and sense of values” which would examine a candidates “personal outlook.” With regard to the platform for the interview, Mr. Gopalan said that they would take some time to finalise it and will use as many options as possible.

Admissions under the sports category will be overseen by a committee to be set up by the principal. These will be undertaken based on three components, of which 45% weightage would be given to certificates, 40% to marks in Class 12 exams and 15% based on interview, which would also involve sports related questions.