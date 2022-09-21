St. Stephen’s to challenge HC verdict on admission process

The court last week directed the college to withdraw its prospectus for undergraduate admission, in which it had given 15% weightage to the interview and 85% weightage to CUET score

NEW DELHI:
September 21, 2022 02:11 IST

St. Stephen’s College. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The governing body of St. Stephen’s College on Tuesday decided to challenge the recent High Court order directing it to follow the admission policy formulated by Delhi University.

The university had told the college that 100% weightage must be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score while granting admissions to non-minority students seeking entry to its undergraduate courses.

The High Court had last week directed St. Stephen’s College to withdraw its prospectus for undergraduate admission, in which it had given 15% weightage to the interview and 85% weightage to the CUET score.

Sources in the governing body of the college told  The Hindu that the matter was discussed and put to vote. According to the source, 12 members voted in favour of challenging the High Court’s verdict while five members argued that challenging the order would derail the entire admission process.

“The CUET has been imposed on all the Central universities and St. Stephen’s College, being a constituent college of DU, needs to follow it. Otherwise, the college will miss out on admitting some of the brightest students this year,” a source who was among the dissenting voices said.

The source also said that Delhi University’s admission portal is already live and seeking interim relief to carry out this year’s admissions as per the usual method could result in a situation in which no students are admitted this year.

“We recommended that for this year, the college follow the procedure set by the university and appeal the decision of the HC ahead of next year’s admission process. But the governing body decided against it,” the source added.

