St. Stephen’s staffers want withdrawal of rent notice

Staffers of St. Stephen’s college hit out against the college administration on Friday for its move demanding students to either vacate the hostel or pay a fine of ₹100 per day.

In a notice on its website posted on July 25, the college has asked students to vacate the hostel by August 7 or pay a “modest room rent” of ₹100 per day. In a resolution passed by the Staff Association of St. Stephen’s College, it expressed shock and dismay at the “inconsiderate notice.” The step defied logic and was grossly unethical, especially in the pandemic situation, the association said. “It is not proper for the principal to treat the hostel facility in an educational institution as analogous to the facility of a cloak room in a railway station or an airport” the resolution read.

The association also claimed that the fee was double of what was charged in normal situation, and that no such fee was ever charged from students in the past for keeping their luggage in the college during vacations. It also termed the urgency of the move, reportedly to get rooms ready for the next batch, “beyond comprehension” as the hostel facility was unlikely to be used in the near future, given the university was yet to reopen. This means even if students vacate the rooms, they are going to be unoccupied for several months.

It called out the college administration for being “oblivious” and putting at risk hundreds of students by demanding that they vacate the hostel, adding that many were not in a position to get help from locals to clear their rooms. The association appealed to the administration to revoke the notice and to let them retain their rooms without any penalty till the pandemic situation eases and it becomes safe for students to travel to Delhi.