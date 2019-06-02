St. Stephen’s row: three teachers move HC

Three teachers of the St. Stephen’s College have approached the Delhi High Court against the inclusion of a member of the institution’s Supreme Council in the interview panel for the selection of Christian students.

The teachers of the St. Stephen’s College governing body -- N.P. Ashley, Abhishek Singh and Nandita Narain -- challenged the decision taken by the St. Stephen’s Supreme Council at its meeting on March 12, 2019, according to a statement from Rajib Ray, president, and Vivek Chaudhary, secretary of Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA).

The decision was to the effect that an additional Christian member nominated by the Supreme Council from the Supreme Council or governing body would be a part of the interview panel in respect of admission of Christian students in all subjects.

“The St. Stephen’s teachers were represented by Sunil Mathews, Sabah Iqbal Siddiqui and Babita who argued that the decision of the Supreme Council went against the Constitution of St. Stephen’s College which expressly prohibited interference of the Supreme Council in administration of the college,” the statement from the three teachers said.

Pointed out SC remark

According to the statement, the counsel also pointed out the observation of the Supreme Court in the St. Stephen’s case of 1992. The court had also approved of the selection mode which at that time only had the principal and teachers of the department concerned conducting the interviews for admission of students.

Dr. Rasal Singh, a member of the Academic Council said, “We are in complete support of the struggle of colleagues from St Stephen’s College to protect the academic integrity of the admissions process.”