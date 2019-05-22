St. Stephen’s row: prospectus likely to clarify confusion

The admission prospectus of St. Stephen’s College to be released on Wednesday will clarify all confusion regarding the interview process, the college administration said.

Professors at the college had opposed the inclusion of a Supreme Council member in the interview panel of the college. The Supreme Council is a subset of the governing body of the college comprising members of the Church of north India. It is charged with “maintaining the religious and moral character” of the college but does not have jurisdiction over administration of the college.

Nandita Narain, a professor at the college and one of the governing body members who had raised the issue, said there was confusion over the exact role to be played by the Supreme Council.

While in a statement on the college’s website, the council said that it would only “oversee” the matter, sources said that teachers who met the principal for clarification, were told that a member of the Supreme Council would sit in on the panel. Ms. Narain argued that there must be clarity on the issue and that if the council felt the need to maintain the Christian character of the college, a transparent committee could be set up.

Meanwhile, teachers’ representatives had also written to the V-C, calling for his intervention in the matter, saying that the move was against the constitution of the college.

The V-C was unreachable for comment.