St. Stephen’s revised list for Christian tribals

St. Stephen’s College on Tuesday revised the cut-off marks required by Scheduled Tribe Christian students following petitions by the Naga Students’ Union.

The union, in a letter to the principal, had accused the college of discrimination for having issued cut-offs for the Christian Scheduled Tribes (CST) that were, for all courses, either higher or the same as the cut-off for applicants under the Christian Other (COTH) category.

For instance, for B.A. programme, while the cut-off for COTH was 88%, it was 96% for the CST.

In a corrigendum issued on the college’s website on Tuesday, the cut-off for B.A. programme for CST has been revised to 87.55% for students from commerce backgrounds. Similarly, the college has revised the cut-off for B.A. (Hons.) economics for CSTs from 93.75% to 90.75%. Changes have also been made to the cut-offs for students from the Church of North India in the economics course. No changes have been issued for B.A. (Hons.) English and Sanskrit courses however, as the list of students selected is already out.

The college has also replaced the originally issued cut-off list with the updated list.

The move also comes following a PIL filed by two applicants and three students’ organisations from the Northeast, staff association president Nandita Narian said. She had also petitioned the principal regarding the discrepancies in the cut-off.