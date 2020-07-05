St. Stephen’s registration process from July 7-18, interviews to be held online

Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College will commence its registration process on July 7 and will conduct online interviews in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the college said on July 5.

The registration process will commence on July 7 and end on July 18. The students will first have to register on the Delhi University’s website to be eligible to apply for admission to St. Stephen’s College, it said.

The college uploaded its prospectus online on July 5 and gave details of the admission process.

The interview will have three components — academic, co-curricular and general awareness and sense of values.

Candidates appearing for the interview will have to keep a printout of the interview call letter, and original copies of the certificate of the date of birth (the Secondary School Certificate) and marksheet of the qualifying examination.