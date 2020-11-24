St. Stephen’s invites UG students to apply for financial help

NEW DELHI

Annual family income should not exceed ₹5 lakh; last date of application is on Nov.25

St. Stephen’s College has invited applications from second and third-year undergraduate students, who require financial assistance. The institute has also appealed to all present students to partially or fully support the tuition fees of those affected due to the ongoing pandemic.

The college states that the students should have a minimum of first division as aggregate in university examinations to apply.

“The annual income of the family should not exceed ₹5 lakh; they need to attach a valid income certificate. Applicants should not be receiving any other scholarship or financial aid that exceeds ₹20,000 from the college or any other agency. Any other achievement that would justify the application,” the notice read.

The college specified that those who wish to apply, are required to send in the applications by November 25. “The Heads of Departments may scrutinise the applications within the departments and forward genuine cases latest by November 29. All those who wish to avail fees concession must submit application for College Bursaries,” it read.

The COVID-19 Resilience Fund is being set up to support tuition fees of 50-100 students from the college, enrolled in different courses, who are facing financial constraints due to the pandemic, the college said.