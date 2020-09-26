St. Stephen’s College to begin interviews from tomorrow

NEW DELHI

26 September 2020 23:26 IST

Selected students to be announced after Oct. 12

Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College will begin conducting interviews for various undergraduate programmes from Monday.

According to a notice issued by the college, the interview process will continue till October 27.

“The list of selected candidates for each course will be announced after the University of Delhi announces its first cut-off. Thereafter, the list of applicants selected for admissions will be announced after the completion of interviews for each discipline,” the notice read.

Advertising

Advertising

Further it said, “Those whose names appear on the list of applicants selected for admissions will be given three days after the announcement of the list to complete necessary formalities and pay the fees. Those who fail to complete their admission formalities and pay their fees within three days of the announcement of the list of selected applicants will forfeit their claim to admission.”

DU is set to announce the first cut-off list on October 12.

At 99.25%, BA (Hons) economics saw the highest cut-off in the first list released by the college last year.