St. Stephen’s College moves Delhi High Court challenging order to grant admission to 7 students

Published - September 10, 2024 12:30 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
The single-judge Bench had on September 6 ordered the college to admit the seven students whose admissions it had put on hold.

The single-judge Bench had on September 6 ordered the college to admit the seven students whose admissions it had put on hold.

St. Stephen’s College on Monday approached the Delhi High Court challenging a single judge’s order to grant admission to seven students who were allotted seats at the minority college by Delhi University (DU). The appeal is listed for hearing on Tuesday.

The single-judge Bench had on September 6 ordered the college to admit the seven students whose admissions it had put on hold.

The case stems from a policy dispute between DU and the college. St. Stephen’s had put the admissions of a total of 22 students on hold, terming them “extra allocations”.

While the university had claimed that the 22 admissions were part of the 5% additional seats in each programme allocated after discussing the issue with the colleges, St. Stephen’s said DU had made extra allocations that exceeded the college’s capacity. Seven of the affected students had approached the High Court — six together and one independently.

