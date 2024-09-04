St. Stephen’s College issues list of selected minority applicants

Amid a tussle between Delhi University and St. Stephen’s College over the admission of minority candidates, the college on Tuesday released a list of Christian students who have been offered admission. The list released on Tuesday had the names of 159 students admitted across programmes, with the maximum number of students (32) in the BA History (Hons.) programme.

A day earlier, the university had, in a public notice, said there were “crucial and alarming” aspects in the initial list sent by the college for the allocation of seats to Christian students. It added that the college had exceeded the sanctioned quota limit for minority students in the revised seat allocation list.

Colleges are required to submit the allocations verified and accepted by them to the university to be uploaded on the centralised admissions portal — Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS).

DU also said the college had left seats in some of the most sought-after programmes vacant despite applications by candidates who met the required criteria based on Common University Entrance Test scores. St. Stephen’s reserves half its seats for Christian students.

In a notice to DU on August 30, the college said the CSAS portal is yet to be opened to Christian students. It added that minority students have already missed classes for a few days. The tussle between St. Stephen’s College and DU comes in the backdrop of a row over the admission of 22 students, whose admissions were put on hold by the college.