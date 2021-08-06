St. Stephen’s College begins admissions for UG courses

NEW DELHI

Portal to open till August 31; final list after online interviews

Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College began its admission process for the various undergraduate courses on Thursday. The online application portal will close on August 31, according to the college. Following the declaration of cut-off marks, shortlisted candidates will also have to appear for online interviews before the final list is declared.

Admissions to the college follows a separate procedure and applicants have to register on the Delhi University portal and then complete the application form for the college. A separate cut-off list will be released by the college, on which a weightage of 85% is given. The remaining 15% will be based on the online interviews held.

According to the prospectus released by the St. Stephen’s College, trials for admissions under the sports category will not be held this year, due to the pandemic. “Applicants should note that the marks awarded for certificates, academic performance and interviews will be proportioned at 45%, 40% and 15% respectively,” it read.

The college specified that certificates from the last three years – May 1, 2018 to April 30, 2021– will be considered for the admissions. No changes can be made after paying fees and completing six segments of the college admission form.

Students are required to include at least one language in the best four subjects (BFS), the college said. “You are free to choose any language you have studied in Class XII. You can also choose more than one language in the best four subjects. In case you apply for B.SC (Hon) Mathematics, ensure that you include Mathematics among the subjects that you have selected to calculate the BFS, in addition to at least one language, while selecting checkboxes under BFS [for Maths Hons],” the college specified.

After completing the application process and paying the registration fees on the DU portal, applicants are required to visit the college admission portal with the university registration number. After receiving a verification mail, students can complete the college application form.