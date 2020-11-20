St. Stephen’s asked to form panel to help needy students

Appeal comes after a DU student died due to financial constraints

The staff association of St. Stephen’s College has written to the college administration urging it to set up a committee to consider the needs of students for financial aid and disbursal of scholarships.

Referring to the incident where a Delhi University student ended her life due to financial constraints, the staff association said that teachers have been receiving requests from students for obtaining devices for online classes.

Financial hardship

In the letter to principal John Varghese, staff association president Nandita Narain said: “There is increased financial hardship and some of our students are facing genuine difficulties in accessing online classes and in paying the fees. Faculty members have been receiving requests from students for help with both — fee payment and obtaining devices to attend the online classes.”

“The staff association would like to request you to set up a committee comprising the heads of all 11 courses taught in the college to consider the needs of students for support and disburse all scholarships and financial aid and bursaries urgently,” the letter read.

It further suggested to provide laptops to the needy students.

“A few years ago, DU had sent a large number of laptops to each college for use by the students and faculty. If some of them are still functional, they could be made available to the students in need. We request the college administration to reach out to the students and let them know of the availability of these devices,” the letter read.