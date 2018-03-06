SSC paper leak: protesters seek written confirmation of CBI probe

Protesters who have been sitting outside the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) office since February 27 continued their protest on Monday despite the SSC Chairman releasing a statement saying that the commission had agreed to “recommend” a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the incident.

Numbers dwindle

The protesters said some elements were spreading rumours that the agitation had ended but it had not as they are yet to receive orders in writing that their will be a CBI probe into the “paper leak”.

However, the number of protesting student dwindled after assurances by Home Minister Rajnath Singh about the CBI probe.

A petition was also filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak. The plea is likely to be heard on March 12.

The petition, filed by advocate M. L. Sharma, has sought investigation into allegations of leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2018, held from February 17 to 21.

Meanwhile, in relief to commuters on Monday, the JLN Stadium metro station was opened after being shut for two days due to the protest.

“JLN Stadium station is now open to the public but entry and exit is allowed only from the main gate, that is gate number 4. The rest of the gates will remain shut till further directions,” a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said.