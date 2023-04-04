SRCC to host Shri Ram Economics Summit 2023, twelfth edition of its undergraduate economics festival

April 04, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

University of Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) will host the 12 th edition of its undergraduate economics festival — Shri Ram Economics Summit 2023 — on April 7 and April 8.

Organised by The Economics Society of SRCC in collaboration with Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the summit at the campus will involve lectures, fireside chats, live interviews and panel discussions by renowned personalities.

As per the organisers, the event will be the “perfect place for budding entrepreneurs, future policymakers and next-generation economists to experience the joy of intellectual discourse alongside relishing the enthusiasm of a festival.” Apart from the on-campus events, the Shri Ram Economics Summit will also organise six pan-India competitions with exciting cash prizes, and stimulating workshops to upskill students.

This year’s speakers include Dr. Rakesh Mohan (President, CSEP and Member of Economic Advisory Council to PM), Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Founder, Info Edge), and Kush Ahuja (Associate Director at ACCA).

They will be joined at the summit by Sumant Sinha (CEO Renew Power & President ASSOCHAM), Debashis Mitra (Former President of ICAI), and Rajeev Talwar (Former CEO and MD, DLF Ltd.)

In the past, the SRCC’s Economics Summit has hosted eminent speakers from the field including Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, World Bank president nominee Ajay Banga, and Rajya Sabha MP P. Chidambaram.

Keshav Khemka, president of the SRCC’s Economics Society said that the 2023 summit will provide students with a “one-of-a-kind opportunity seldom forgotten.”

Md. Sajid Khan, director at ACCA India, said, “At ACCA, we believe in empowering the next generation of business leaders and economists to think ahead and embrace innovation. We are thrilled to support the Shri Ram Economics Summit.”

Interested participants can register using the following link: https://bit.ly/Sres2023

