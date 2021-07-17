‘Spy was working at the behest of handler at Pak High Commission’

NEW DELHI

17 July 2021 00:58 IST

Arrested duo will be subjected to psychological profiling

The vegetable supplier, who was held for allegedly providing classified documents to ISI, was working at the behest of a handler employed in Pakistan High Commission, said a senior police officer on Friday.

Police said Army clerk Paramjit and vegetable supplier Habir-ur-Rahman, who were arrested under charges of spying, will undergo psychological profiling to get more details in the case. Paramjit had instructions to pass on documents related to operations and had markings of secret and confidential on them, added police.

The officer said that in 2019 Rahman had approached Pakistan High Commission for a visa before visiting his aunt’s home in the Sindh area of Pakistan.

Advertising

Advertising

Making of an asset

During the visa approval process, they understood that he supplied vegetables and meat in the Army cantonment area of Pokhran and he has good contacts in the Army. They used him as an asset and he was promised a hassle-free visa process and can visit his relatives in Pakistan for as much time as he wanted if he agreed to their demand. They lured him and entrapped him.

When he was in Pakistan, two people met him and brainwashed him. After returning, he got in touch with Army man Paramjit, who was deployed in Pokhran area.

“The Military Intelligence was keeping an eye on the activity of Paramjit and traced Rahman. But before we could reach their main handlers, the media leaked the details of the operation,” said the officer.

Rahman knows some of his handlers with different names and we are trying to find out if these handlers are in India. We also found that he used social messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram to send the classified documents to his handlers, a senior police officer said.

Police said that Paramjit is currently posted as a clerk at Agra Cantonment. He has been in touch with Rahman since February 2018.

From ₹ 4000 to ₹50,000

“Initially, ₹4000 to ₹5000 were paid to Paramjit for every set of documents. In November 2019, Paramjit was posted in Agra where he had access to more discreet documents and therefore his payments were increased to ₹50,000 per month,” said the officer.

Paramjit had a loan, and a chunk of his salary went as installment. Hence, he was in dire need of money. “We have recovered six mobile sets from Paramjit. They have been sent to the forensic science lab to get details of documents he shared with handlers,” said the officer.