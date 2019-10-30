Spread word on work done by Congress, Chopra tells workers

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra told cadres to draw energy from the work done by party workers in Maharashtra and Haryana and work towards a comeback in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

He was addressing a meeting of the district-level party workers on Tuesday. He said several people had written-off the Congress party in both States (Maharashtra and Haryana) but the workers fought hard. “You need to go meet people in your area at parks in the morning or at events in the evening and spread the vision of the Congress. If someone is not convinced, you need to show them the development that the party had brought to Delhi during the 15-year rule of Sheila Dikshit government and how, the Aam Aadmi Party government is taking credit for many initiatives brought in by the Congress government,” Mr. Chopra said.

He promised workers that he would work to take all of them ahead and ensure that the party does well in the Assembly elections by “exposing” the ruling BJP and the AAP government on the promises made by them to the people.

Mr. Chopra said the party would look towards fielding a number of young, fresh faces in the upcoming election and promised that it would surprise its opponents.

Mr. Chopra and Kirti Azad, chairman of the campaign committee, also hit out at both the Central and State governments for their “lax preparations” for the Chhath Puja festival, the most important festival of the Poorvanchalis.