SPPs mixing up riots witnesses; court says wastage of time, money

ASJ reprimands prosecutors, gives them ‘last opportunity’ to prepare beforehand for their cases

ASJ reprimands prosecutors, gives them ‘last opportunity’ to prepare beforehand for their cases

Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs), representing Delhi Police in cases relating to the north-east Delhi riots, have been caught mixing up witnesses from different cases — as a consequence, presenting wrong witnesses during the trial and then dropping them in multiple cases.

Taking note of such mix-ups, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala recently reprimanded the prosecutors and gave them a “last opportunity” to prepare beforehand for the case they are supposed to be arguing. In the most recent such case, the court marked its observations to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East district) so that he may communicate these directions to the SPPs concerned.

On July 15, while hearing the case against one Kuldeep and others, accused of rioting in Karawal Nagar during the February 2020 riots (FIR 78/20), the court noted that two witnesses were present for examination. However, the SPP concerned in the case opted to drop them as witnesses as “they were not relevant to the case”.

Date mix-up

In another case pertaining to rioting in the Khajuri Khas area (FIR 105/20), three witnesses were called to court on July 15 to be examined but the court noted that they had witnessed instances of rioting on February 25, 2020, whereas the case being tried pertained to rioting on February 24.

In his order, ASJ Pramachala noted, “After assuming charge of this court, I had asked every SPP to check and to ensure issuance of summons for relevant witnesses only, but the same is yet to show any result. This would be the last opportunity for the prosecution to do the needful in order to make themselves aware about their case for the purpose of trial in a particular chargesheet in advance and to take steps accordingly…”

‘Diet money’

The judge also noted that such mix-ups by prosecutors were resulting in “wastage of time of the public and court as well as money of public exchequer on account of the diet money to such witnesses, who are being dropped after their appearance”.

“Diet money” is a nominal amount provided to each witness on the days they have to give their time to appear and depose before the court in any given case.

The court further ordered, “Ld. Special PP is directed to file a list of witnesses, which are required to be dropped in all cases, in advance and before the next date of hearing in such cases (sic).”

On June 2 this year, in another case of rioting in Gokulpuri (FIR 52/20), the court found that the police had first presented a witness to be examined but later submitted before the court that the witness was not relevant to the instant case and thus was being dropped.

This case was against Rohit, an accused in multiple riots-related cases. In one of the cases (FIR 42/2020), Rohit was acquitted last week, with the court noting that the prosecution had presented witnesses from another case to prove their charges in the current FIR.

ASJ Pramachala had noted that while Rohit was being tried for rioting on February 25, 2020, the witnesses presented by the prosecution had testified to instances of rioting on February 24.

The SPPs arguing the riots-related cases were chosen by Delhi Police, supported by the then L-G of Delhi, and eventually appointed by the President in 2020. The Delhi government had opposed the list of prosecutors proposed by the police and made its own list, which was rejected by the L-G, following which the President had to intervene.

The Delhi government has challenged these appointments in the Delhi High Court. The Centre has defended the appointment of the SPPs, saying the riots cases were a matter of national importance, and the Delhi government has opposed the move arguing that it goes against the basic principles of criminal justice for the investigating authority to appoint its own prosecutors.