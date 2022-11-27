Spot round II: DU to notify vacant seats tomorrow

November 27, 2022 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

The varsity said that the allocation list under spot round II for undergraduate seats will be declared on December 2

The Hindu Bureau

First year Delhi University students at the Shri Ram College of Commerce. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi University has announced the schedule for admissions under spot round II for undergraduate programmes.

Vacant seats will be declared at 5 p.m. on Monday, and the window for candidates to apply for them will be open from 10 a.m. on Tuesday to 04:59 p.m. on Wednesday. DU will declare the allocation list on Friday, December 2.

“As per the policy of spot allocations, candidates who applied for Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) but are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the second spot round can participate now,” DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said.

He added that to be considered for the spot round two, candidates will have to opt for ‘Spot Admission-II’ through their dashboard on the DU portal.

“Candidates who were offered a seat in Spot Round I will not be able to participate in Spot Round II. The seat allocated in a particular Spot Admission round will be final,” the varsity added.

