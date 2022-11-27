  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spot round II: DU to notify vacant seats tomorrow

The varsity said that the allocation list under spot round II for undergraduate seats will be declared on December 2

November 27, 2022 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
First year Delhi University students at the Shri Ram College of Commerce.

First year Delhi University students at the Shri Ram College of Commerce. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi University has announced the schedule for admissions under spot round II for undergraduate programmes.

Vacant seats will be declared at 5 p.m. on Monday, and the window for candidates to apply for them will be open from 10 a.m. on Tuesday to 04:59 p.m. on Wednesday. DU will declare the allocation list on Friday, December 2.

“As per the policy of spot allocations, candidates who applied for Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) but are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the second spot round can participate now,” DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said.

He added that to be considered for the spot round two, candidates will have to opt for ‘Spot Admission-II’ through their dashboard on the DU portal.

“Candidates who were offered a seat in Spot Round I will not be able to participate in Spot Round II. The seat allocated in a particular Spot Admission round will be final,” the varsity added.

Related Topics

Delhi / College admission / admission/enrollment / education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.