Sportsmen to be conferred degrees based on their performance: Minister

‘Sports varsity to bring laurels to nation’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the upcoming Delhi Sports University is being set up with the vision to train and prepare sportsmen who could bring home 50 gold medals from the Olympics.

“The Delhi Sports University shall make India proud in sports, globally. The university will have world-class facilities and provide exceptional training to budding sportspersons. It shall nurture players to showcase India’s sporting potential in international tournaments and bring umpteen medals to the country,” Mr. Sisoida said.

The Minister said that the university will be a unique institution in the world of sports, and shall confer degrees up to the PhD level and sportsmen will be conferred degrees based on their sporting performance.

Course structure

“Till now, irrespective of their accolades, sportspersons need to choose another discipline to get an academic degree. Otherwise, applying for a job becomes difficult. Now, sportspersons will not need a degree in any other discipline. A team of the university shall decide on the course structures, after due consideration of various sports,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Delhi government in a statement said that the objective of establishing such a sports university is to provide opportunities for world-class training, research, and academics in health, well-being and sports. “The Delhi government is committed to making sports training and education multidimensional so that sportspersons have varied employment opportunities. Along with popularising different kinds of sports, the Delhi Sports University shall also provide a boost to people’s health and well-being,” the statement added.