Sportsman held for involvement in firing incident in west Delhi

Countrymade pistol seized; hunt on for another accused

A 22-year-old silver medalist at world inter-school rope skipping championship was arrested for his alleged involvement in a firing incident in west Delhi’s Mohan Garden, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Pankaj, who won the medal in 2019 in the championship, which was held in Dubai, the police said. Due to bad company, he got involved in the crime.

On May 5 at 10 p.m., the police got information regarding a firing incident at a house in Bhagwati Garden Extension. The accused persons had come to the spot on a bike, a senior officer said.

A case under relevant sections was registered on the house owner, Beena’s statement. The identity of the assailants was established as Pankaj and Rahul Tiwari.

“On June 8, the police got a tip-off and nabbed Pankaj from Poswal Chowk, Mohan Garden. A countrymade pistol with two live rounds was recovered from him,” said DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena. The motorcycle, used in the crime, has also been recovered.

The accused said he played several national and international tournaments, winning several gold and silver medals.

A few days before the incident, he had a quarrel with one Nikhil in which Gautam — Beena’s son — supported Nikhil. In order to frighten Gautam, he fired at his house, the DCP said. Efforts are on to nab the other accused, the police added.