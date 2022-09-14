Sports quota trials at Delhi University to return after 2 years

Candidates can apply for a maximum of three out of a total of 14 ECA categories

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI
September 14, 2022 01:02 IST

Students showing their skills during a sports trial at Delhi University’s North Campus. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi University will conduct trials for admission to undergraduate courses offered under its Sports and Extracurricular Activity (ECA) supernumerary quota in the second week of October after a gap of two years.

On Monday, the university launched phase one of its admission process, in which applicants will have to pay the registration fee, fill in personal details and their qualifying Board examination scores.

Phase two will start after the release of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Students who wish to apply for the ECA quota will have to pay an additional fee of ₹100 while applying through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

Application process

The university said there are 14 ECA categories, which are further divided into sub-categories. A candidate can apply for a maximum of three ECA categories. For each category, a candidate can upload a maximum of five certificates, issued between April 1, 2017, and June 30, 2022.

Candidates will be selected based on their best three certificates and/or trials, as per DU’s criteria.

“Seats will be offered on the basis of combined ECA merit, which will be calculated by taking 25% of the highest program-specific CUET percentage score of all the programmes in which the candidate has applied, and 75% of the highest ECA score obtained from all the categories in which the applicant has been considered,” Dean, admission, Haneet Gandhi said.

Ms. Gandhi added that the combined sports merit will be calculated by taking 25% of the highest program-specific CUET percentage score of all the programmes in which the candidate has applied. “25% weightage will be given to the highest graded merit/participation sports certificate and 50% of the highest score obtained in the sports trials,” she added.

