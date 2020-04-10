Sports off his mind, world no. 3 para-shuttler is busy containing virus

Sportspersons across the world are trying to stay fit in uncertain times. Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, though, has no time to think about the Olympics.

The world no. 3 para-shuttler in SL4 category has his hands full as the newly-appointed District Magistrate (DM) of Gautam Buddha (GB) Nagar, a hotspot of COVID-19 and comprising areas including Noida, Greater Noida and Dadri, many of which have now been sealed.

“You can say energy and enthusiasm are common factors in my two roles but sports is not even in the remotest corner of my mind. Right now, I am only concentrating on what I need to do for the people of GB Nagar. I have my priorities — to implement the containment process and give best facilities to those who have been identified as positive and quarantined,” Mr. Suhas told The Hindu.

Also drawing from his sporting experience is the fighting spirit and never give up attitude, though he insists non-sportspersons also have it in their own fields. Bronze medallist at the 2018 Asian Para Games and two-time defending champion at the Turkish Open, Mr. Suhas has done enough on court to assert his credentials. Off it, though, the 2007-batch officer has been trying to put his other achievements — a B.Tech in Computer Engineering — to use.

Tech-savvy

“I was not much into social media but being tech-savvy is important. It is important to communicate to people not only information but also efforts that all officers put in. We now have over 600 beds available even though the cases are not that high. We also have a dedicated call centre in association with HCL, probably the best in any district across the country — with 30 hunting lines and trained professionals. There is a dedicated team for containment and awareness. I am planning to get my personal twitter handle for the first time today for better communication,” he revealed.

There are other experiences he has been drawing from, including the Kumbh Mela last year. As then DM of Prayagraj, Mr. Suhas had come in for praise from all quarters for handling the massive exercise. “To be honest, that experience actually helps a lot. The only difference is that we had time then, now time is not on our side. But in terms of scale, preparing for disaster management and decisions we have to take on the go — the Kumbh Mela has given a lot of learning points.

“You are working amidst unpredictability which is same in Kumbh Mela and here. Although we wish and hope everything will be fine, we don’t know what will happen tomorrow. The situation is always fluid. There also you had to get work done from the team, here also. Most importantly, just like Kumbh Mela is not only hosted by the administration but is a people-centric event, here also the fight is not by the DM but has to be fought by every single citizen.

“Then again, every challenge is unique. Wisdom is to know what you don’t know. Every day is a new match and needs to be handled as such,” he explained.