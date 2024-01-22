ADVERTISEMENT

Spirited competition marks 22nd The Hindu Young World Quiz

January 22, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The finalists with their prizes at the quiz contest in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 520 schoolchildren participated in The Hindu Young World Quiz held in Jaipur, in association with State Bank of India (SBI), at the Maharana Pratap Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Vidyashram.

The 22nd edition of live quiz contest on Friday was hosted by quizmaster V.V. Ramanan and saw spirited competition among over 260 teams from 32 schools. While the duo of Atharva Sharma and Tejas Tushya Singh from Cambridge Court High School were the winners in the Junior category for ages 4-6, the pair of Yuvraj Nawalkha and Ritwik Singhal from Jayshree Periwal High School were crowned champions in the Senior category for ages 7-9.

Vineet Kumar, DGM, and Ramesh Ram Tak, AGM (Marketing & Communication), from the SBI Jaipur local head office, along with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Vidyashram principal Preeti Sangwan and The Hindu Group senior GM Sunil Mirza lit the ceremonial lamp at the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyan Gajavelli, DGM & Circle Development Officer, and Sanjeev Upadhyay, DGM (Digital Transaction Banking Unit), of the SBI Jaipur Circle awarded cash prizes, trophies and certificates to the 12 finalists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US