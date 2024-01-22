GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spirited competition marks 22nd The Hindu Young World Quiz

January 22, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The finalists with their prizes at the quiz contest in Jaipur.

The finalists with their prizes at the quiz contest in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 520 schoolchildren participated in The Hindu Young World Quiz held in Jaipur, in association with State Bank of India (SBI), at the Maharana Pratap Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Vidyashram.

The 22nd edition of live quiz contest on Friday was hosted by quizmaster V.V. Ramanan and saw spirited competition among over 260 teams from 32 schools. While the duo of Atharva Sharma and Tejas Tushya Singh from Cambridge Court High School were the winners in the Junior category for ages 4-6, the pair of Yuvraj Nawalkha and Ritwik Singhal from Jayshree Periwal High School were crowned champions in the Senior category for ages 7-9.

Vineet Kumar, DGM, and Ramesh Ram Tak, AGM (Marketing & Communication), from the SBI Jaipur local head office, along with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Vidyashram principal Preeti Sangwan and The Hindu Group senior GM Sunil Mirza lit the ceremonial lamp at the event.

Kalyan Gajavelli, DGM & Circle Development Officer, and Sanjeev Upadhyay, DGM (Digital Transaction Banking Unit), of the SBI Jaipur Circle awarded cash prizes, trophies and certificates to the 12 finalists.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Jaipur / The Hindu Quizzes / school

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.