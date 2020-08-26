‘Spike in COVID-19 cases not a second wave’

Experts say relaxation in restrictions and people defying norms are reasons behind the increase

On a day when the national capital reported the highest daily new COVID-19 cases in over 45 days, experts and officials said that Delhi is not witnessing a second wave of infection, but number of cases could increase if people are not careful.

While some experts said that the number of cases will increase over the next 10-15 days and then come down, officials said that it is too early to tell. However, experts and officials said that the reason for the current spike in numbers is the relaxation of restrictions and more importantly people not following social distancing and other rules.

After the number of daily new cases in the city on June 23 touched almost 4,000 – the highest so far – it was dropping. However, this week, daily new cases hit a 30-day high and then breached the 1,500 mark, after remaining below that level for 39 consecutive days. The positivity rate and number of active cases have also shown a slight increase over the past week.

Naval Vikram, Professor, Medicine Department of AIIMS, said that people need to be very careful to avoid such increase in cases. “Cases had dropped in Delhi, but people became careless and more sectors opened up too. In the beginning, there was a fear of the disease and it has probably gone down. More people have started to meet and gather now,” he said.

Dr. Vikram also said that the number of cases might increase a little more and urged the government to intensify messages on social distancing and precautions to be taken by people.

‘No chance’

Jugal Kishore, head of Community Medicine Department of Safdarjung Hospital, said that there was no chance for a second wave as antibodies formed against the virus remain for “several months” and are not vanishing.

“The number of cases may go up for another 10-15 days, but then it will see a dip. The spike is not going to continue for a very long time,” he said.

Dr. Kishore, however, said that there was no point of the government imposing more restrictions. “The government should slowly open up different sectors, including the Metro services and make sure that people are following social distancing norms. The government should rather concentrate on strengthening healthcare facilities,” he said.

“It is too early to tell whether it is a second wave, but it doesn’t look so. We will have to wait for at least a week more. We are expecting about 2,000 cases a day, but we hope it does not happen,” a Delhi government official, meanwhile, said.

‘Tests to be doubled’

As a measure to control the spike, the Chief Minister on Wednesday said that the government would double the number of daily tests conducted in a week, but multiple officials said that finer details were still being worked out. The 11 District Magistrates are also yet to receive any direction on how to double the tests on the ground.

When asked about how the government is going to increase the number of testing, a Health Department official said, “The number of people with whom each COVID-19-positive person is in touch has increased now, compared to the lockdown phases, as people are moving around more. So we plan to strengthen our tracing mechanism [after a person tests positive], which will naturally result in more number of people being tested. But doing 40,000 tests a day is going to be difficult”