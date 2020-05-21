Spike in COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

New Delhi

21 May 2020 00:27 IST

Number of containment zones may increase in next few days

The city saw 534 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 11,088, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday. This is the highest single-day jump in cases so far.

With 500 new cases, Tuesday had also recorded the biggest single-day spike till then.

Ten more deaths have also been reported, taking the toll to 176. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Of the 11,088 cases, 5,192 people have recovered and there are 5,720 active cases.

Containment zones

Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government has raised the issue of decreasing number of containment zones but increasing cases in the city.

Department Secretary Padmini Singla, in an order on Monday, had said that 300-400 new cases are reported every day but equivalent number of containment zones were not being declared by the District Magistrates.

She added that around 30 containment zones had been delisted in just a month. The issue was discussed in a video conference with the District Magistrates on Tuesday, said officials.

“Whenever there is a requirement, we declare an area as a containment zone. There was no need, so we did not declare it,” the Delhi government spokesperson said when contacted.

On April 30, there were 98 containment zones; on Wednesday, there were 69, as per the Delhi government’s health bulletin.

Though the number of zones decreased by 29.5%, in the same period, COVID-19 cases jumped 215.4% from 3,515 to 11,088.

More areas

Following Ms. Singla’s order, multiple areas in the city have been declared containment zones. Parts of Zamrudpur in Greater Kailash and Dakshinpuri, both in south Delhi, have been declared containment zones, officials said on Wednesday.

“We are planning to declare three more areas in the Central District as containment zones by Thursday,” a Delhi government official said.