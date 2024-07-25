Spider-Man in ‘Hawai chappal’ walks into Delhi Police net again

Clad in a tight-fitting, rubbery Spider-Man costume, resembling the Marvel comic character from head to toe, except his pair of ‘Hawai chappal’, 20-year-old Aditya walked straight into the police net on Wednesday, the second time this year.

The Delhi police arrested him from Najafgarh for violating traffic rules. The accused, the police said, was arrested for posing on the bonnet of a moving car in Dwarka.

He was last arrested in April, along with another woman, Anjali, 19, after a video of the couple wearing Spider-Man and Spider-Woman costumes and performing stunts on a motorbike went viral on social media.

A senior officer said that the couple had been booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act but had been let off after they paid a fine.

This time, the police took action after a social media user reported the incident in Dwarka on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from Mr. Aditya, the driver of the car, whom the police have identified as Gaurav Singh, 19, has also been arrested. A case has been registered against both the accused for dangerous driving, driving without a pollution certificate and for not wearing a seat belt.

The punishment for the charges includes a possible maximum fine of ₹26,000 and/or imprisonment or both, the police said.

The greatest superpower, as Spider-Man’s creator Stan Lee said, is luck, which doesn’t seem to be favouring Mr. Aditya.

