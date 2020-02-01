SpiceJet’s free ticket offer raises eyebrows

In a move that has raised eyebrows, low-cost carrier SpiceJet has offered air travellers “free tickets” if they plan a trip to Delhi to cast their vote in the Assembly elections. Passengers will have to post their inspiration to vote on social media and will be shortlisted by an internal judges’ panel.
Some industry veterans called this a case of “false advertising with the intent to snoop on people’s social media account”.
An official of the Election Commission said, “We are seized of the matter.”
The booking period opened on Thursday and will be in effect till midnight of February 8, according to the airline’s website.
The airline said it will only reimburse the base fare and passengers will have to pay “applicable taxes, surcharges, levies and any other additional costs”.
