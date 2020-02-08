SpiceJet’s ‘free’ ticket for polls under EC lens

The Election Commission is probing SpiceJet’s offer of free tickets for those traveling to Delhi to cast their vote for Assembly polls on Saturday, said a government source.

“The EC wrote to the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday, seeking details on the issue,” an official of the Ministry said. The EC is yet to comment on the matter.

Selection process

Earlier this week, SpiceJet launched an offer promising “free tickets” ahead of Delhi polls. Passengers were asked to post their inspiration to vote on social media on the basis of which they would be shortlisted by an internal judges’ panel.

If shortlisted, the passengers could book their journey to Delhi for either February 7 or 8 and return travel for February 8 or 9. But many passengers vying for the offer were left puzzled after they didn’t hear from the airline until Friday.

“Would you be transparent and declare the names of those who got shortlisted in your #SpiceDemocracy campaign? Because otherwise it means you just took everyone for a ride and garnered publicity,” said Babita Gyamtso on Twitter on Friday morning.

She complained that a delay in declaring winners would force many to buy tickets at higher prices to vote in the elections.

The airline will only reimburse the base fare and the passengers will have to pay “applicable taxes, surcharges, levies and any other additional costs,” according to the airline.