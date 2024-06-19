GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SpiceJet passengers allege flight made them wait for an hour without AC amid extreme heat

An airline spokesperson however said the AC was working normally throughout the flight, which was verified and cross-checked upon arrival in Darbhanga

Updated - June 19, 2024 05:48 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 05:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
One of the passengers said the flight did not switch on the AC for an hour after the check-in.

One of the passengers said the flight did not switch on the AC for an hour after the check-in. | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN

Passengers of a SpiceJet flight SG 476 from Delhi to Darbhanga on June 19 alleged that they were made to wait for one hour without air conditioning (AC) after their check-in at the Delhi airport.

One of the passengers said they did not switch on the AC for an hour after the check-in. “The temperature inside (flight) was 40 degrees. The passengers were suffering,” a passenger said.

A SpiceJet spokesperson, however, said the flight departed on time at 11 a.m., without any delays. “The AC was working normally throughout the flight, which was verified and cross-checked upon arrival in Darbhanga,” the spokesperson said.

“During boarding in Delhi, the AC initially experienced slight inefficiency due to extreme weather conditions and both doors of the aircraft being open, as boarding was not via the aerobridge. The doors were promptly closed after boarding completion, and the cooling functioned normally thereafter,” the spokesperson added.

Residents in Delhi have been gripped by extreme temperatures in the last weeks. The national capital on June 18 recorded a minimum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season’s average, while the maximum temperature settled at 44 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees higher than the normal temperature for the season.

Related Topics

Delhi / air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.