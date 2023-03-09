Speeding SUV crashes into vehicles, vending carts killing two

March 09, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Two people, including a minor, died and six others sustained injuries after a speeding SUV allegedly crashed into two vehicles and three vending carts in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on Wednesday evening, police said. Two persons — Ajay Kumar Yadav, the driver of the vehicle, and Chij Bahadur, a cook, — have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Munna Kumar, 28, and Sameer, 15. A seven and nine-year-old child were among those injured.

Police received a PCR call around 7.30 p.m. regarding the incident. When they reached the spot, they found the offending SUV, two other vehicles, and three vending carts in damaged condition, an officer said. Eight persons, including children, were injured in the accident and were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where Munna and Sameer succumbed to injuries, he added.

The driver of the offending vehicle, who fled the spot, was later arrested and booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused driver had access to the SUV as the owner was not in Delhi, police said. However, DCP (South-West) Manoj. C said they are cross-checking the facts based on technical evidence.

Farman Khan, a vendor who sells tender coconut at the accident spot, said that most of his family members sustained injuries in the accident. “Every day, around 5-6 p.m., we go to Indira Market to sell our produce. Since it was Holi, we thought we might do some business. While we were standing and talking, the SUV suddenly hit two vehicles and then crashed into our kiosk,” he said.

According to him, the speeding vehicle was coming from IGI Airport side and was going towards IIT-Delhi. He said he saw two young men inside the car. “After hitting the people, the vendors who sit nearby gathered around the vehicle to nab the accused. However, they fled the spot,” he said.

Sameer’s uncle Sohel said that the boy was returning from a nearby madrassa along with other children. “When he reached near his father’s vending cart, the car hit him and he was crushed under it,” he said.