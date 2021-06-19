Speeding, drunk constable rams cab, kills driver at Barapullah flyover

A 35-year-old cab driver was killed when his car was hit by a speeding vehicle allegedly driven by a drunk Delhi police constable at Barapullah flyover on Friday night. The accused constable has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said that the victim has been identified as Prem Pal, a resident of Agra, and the accused has been identified as constable Mohit Bhardwaj (35), a resident of Gautam Budhha Nagar posted in New Delhi district. His father is also a sub-inspector in the force posted in the security unit.

The police said that they received a call around 11.30 p.m. regarding an accident at Barapullah flyover. When the police reached the spot, they found two vehicles in accidental condition. It was revealed that the constable’s car was speeding and had hit the cab from behind.

The impact was such that the cab was completely crushed and the driver was severely hurt. Locals rushed him to a hospital.

Mr. Meena said that Prem Pal was declared brought dead at the hospital and the constable was taken for medical examination. The accused was drunk at the time of the incident, a senior police officer said.

The police said that a case on charges of rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence has been registered and further investigation is under way. Bhardwaj was on his way home after completing his duty and had two pegs of whiskey in his car before leaving, the police said. He has been working in the force since 2009.