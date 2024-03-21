GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Speeding driver kills 65-year-old in Karawal Nagar

March 21, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old woman was crushed to death in front of her house in Shahdara’s Karawal Nagar after a car rammed the victim while she was sweeping, the police said on Wednesday.

The driver, Mukul Rathore, 25, has been identified and booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (homicide) of the IPC. No arrests have been made yet.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the victim sweeping outside her house around 7:30 a.m. when the car entered the street and, while trying to avoid hitting another vehicle that was parked outside a house, lost control and rammed her. The victim was flung in the air and got crushed between the speeding vehicle’s bonnet and a gate.

The police received a call around 9.11 a.m. from Goel Hospital regarding the body of a 65-year-old woman who was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition and was later declared dead.

