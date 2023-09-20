HamberMenu
Speeding car mows down sub-inspector on highway

September 20, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Delhi Police sub-inspector (SI) was killed and a pickup truck driver suffered injuries after a speeding car heading towards Sarai Kale Khan hit them on the NH-8 on Tuesday morning, the police said.

An officer said the suspect is absconding and an investigation is under way to identify the car. “Around 5.30 a.m., a police patrol car with SI Gangasaran and Assistant SI Ajay Tomar stopped a pickup truck on the highway. Mr. Gangasaran stepped out of the vehicle to check the truck when a car speeding towards Sarai Kale Khan hit him and Ramgopal, the truck driver,” DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The two were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where the SI succumbed to his injuries. The truck driver was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is receiving treatment, the officer said. SI Gangasaran is survived by his wife and five children.

